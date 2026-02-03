Disempowerment in Jammu and Kashmir: A Call for Change

MLA M Y Tarigami has issued a stark warning about the perceived 'disempowerment' of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, underscoring a host of regional challenges. Despite a significant public mandate, Tarigami claims the Assembly is struggling to exercise its authority.

Airing his concerns during a session discussing the lieutenant governor's recent address, the CPI(M) leader expressed that the promise of democratic empowerment remains unfulfilled. He stressed the need for an all-party discussion to address the widespread feeling of disempowerment and emphasized the need for a focused climate budget to tackle ecological concerns in the region.

Tarigami also highlighted pressing issues such as rising unemployment and inadequate disaster relief efforts. He criticized administrative practices, advocating for reforms that prioritize public trust, governance, and the empowerment of elected bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

