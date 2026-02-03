Drastically Reducing Naxal Threat: A New Era of Safety

A significant reduction in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has been achieved, according to the Lok Sabha, with incidents dropping by 88%, from 1,936 in 2010 to just 234 in 2025. This decline is marked by over 7,400 arrests and 5,880 surrenders of Naxals since 2019.

The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized a strategic focus on dismantling the financial networks of CPI (Maoists) and reducing their area of influence, now limited to eight districts compared to 126 in 2018. Strong collaboration between state police and central agencies has been crucial in choking the funding sources of these extremist groups.

Development efforts have intensively targeted LWE-affected regions, with over 9,200 telecom towers and 15,000 km of roads being completed to boost connectivity. Furthermore, educational and financial resources—including schools, post offices, and bank facilities—are expanding, with new industrial training centers promoting sustainable growth and stability in these areas.

