Left Menu

Drastically Reducing Naxal Threat: A New Era of Safety

Since 2019, over 7,400 Naxals have been arrested and 5,880 have surrendered, significantly curbing Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence by 88%. The number of affected districts fell from 126 in 2018 to eight in 2025. Initiatives continue to address financial support, infrastructure, and education in LWE areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:51 IST
Drastically Reducing Naxal Threat: A New Era of Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant reduction in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has been achieved, according to the Lok Sabha, with incidents dropping by 88%, from 1,936 in 2010 to just 234 in 2025. This decline is marked by over 7,400 arrests and 5,880 surrenders of Naxals since 2019.

The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized a strategic focus on dismantling the financial networks of CPI (Maoists) and reducing their area of influence, now limited to eight districts compared to 126 in 2018. Strong collaboration between state police and central agencies has been crucial in choking the funding sources of these extremist groups.

Development efforts have intensively targeted LWE-affected regions, with over 9,200 telecom towers and 15,000 km of roads being completed to boost connectivity. Furthermore, educational and financial resources—including schools, post offices, and bank facilities—are expanding, with new industrial training centers promoting sustainable growth and stability in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026