Tragedy Strikes at Anandapur Momo Factory
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Anandapur, near Kolkata, following a tragic fire at a momo factory. The incident claimed 27 lives last week. Although police barred Chowdhury and his Congress team from entering the site, authorities have detained three suspects linked to the blaze.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy has struck Anandapur, on the outskirts of Kolkata, where a fire at a momo factory resulted in 27 fatalities last week. The devastating blaze has sent ripples of shock across the region.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, joined by party workers, attempted to visit the affected site but was denied entry by police officials. The police's tight security measures underscore the severity and sensitivity of the incident.
In connection with this catastrophic incident, law enforcement has already arrested three individuals. The authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire that has shaken this community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Challenges Trade Transparency: Calls for Parliamentary Debate on EU and US Deals
Chaos in Kolkata: Arrests Mount Amid Clashes
Congress MP Vivek Tankha Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rama Khalko Makes a Bid for Ranchi Mayoralty with Congress Support
I wanted to speak in Parliament about the deal, but could not do so because of ugly scenes created by Congress led by Rahul Gandhi.