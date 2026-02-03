Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Anandapur Momo Factory

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Anandapur, near Kolkata, following a tragic fire at a momo factory. The incident claimed 27 lives last week. Although police barred Chowdhury and his Congress team from entering the site, authorities have detained three suspects linked to the blaze.

Tragedy has struck Anandapur, on the outskirts of Kolkata, where a fire at a momo factory resulted in 27 fatalities last week. The devastating blaze has sent ripples of shock across the region.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, joined by party workers, attempted to visit the affected site but was denied entry by police officials. The police's tight security measures underscore the severity and sensitivity of the incident.

In connection with this catastrophic incident, law enforcement has already arrested three individuals. The authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire that has shaken this community.

