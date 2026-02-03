UAE Urges Resumption of US-Iran Nuclear Talks
The United Arab Emirates is advocating for the U.S. and Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. Talks are set to resume in Turkey with involvement from regional powers. The UAE stresses the importance of finding a long-term solution to the ongoing tensions.
UAE adviser Anwar Gargash stressed the importance of direct negotiations between Iran and America to achieve long-term stability, advising that Iran should rebuild relations with Washington for a broader geo-strategic agreement. Such a deal could aid in repairing Tehran's economy, which has been hit hard by U.S. sanctions.
A U.S. envoy and Iran's foreign minister will meet in Istanbul to address the nuclear program issue, hoping to prevent a new regional war. The UAE's call for diplomacy underscores the potential for de-escalation amidst ongoing tensions.
