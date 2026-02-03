Left Menu

UAE Urges Resumption of US-Iran Nuclear Talks

The United Arab Emirates is advocating for the U.S. and Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. Talks are set to resume in Turkey with involvement from regional powers. The UAE stresses the importance of finding a long-term solution to the ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has called on the United States and Iran to strike a nuclear deal, emphasizing the need to avoid another conflict in the Middle East. Talks between the two nations are scheduled to resume in Turkey this Friday, with other regional powers in attendance.

UAE adviser Anwar Gargash stressed the importance of direct negotiations between Iran and America to achieve long-term stability, advising that Iran should rebuild relations with Washington for a broader geo-strategic agreement. Such a deal could aid in repairing Tehran's economy, which has been hit hard by U.S. sanctions.

A U.S. envoy and Iran's foreign minister will meet in Istanbul to address the nuclear program issue, hoping to prevent a new regional war. The UAE's call for diplomacy underscores the potential for de-escalation amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

