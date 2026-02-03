Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed in Rajasthan

In a significant breakthrough, two cyber fraudsters were taken into custody in Rajasthan for allegedly deceiving a Delhi resident out of Rs 5.63 lakh through an online investment scam, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

Jitender, the complainant residing in Gokalpuri, was reportedly enticed into investing with promises of substantial, quick returns. Subsequent police investigations revealed Dhanpal Meena and Sita Ram as the culprits behind the elaborate fraud scheme, who were using fabricated online investment profiles to fool victims.

With raids conducted in the Bundi and Tonk areas, the suspects were apprehended, with several mobile phones and electronic devices recovered. The police have indicated an ongoing investigation to unveil further involvements and fraudulent operations within this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)