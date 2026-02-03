Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed in Rajasthan

Two individuals were apprehended in Rajasthan for defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 5.63 lakh in an online investment scam. The suspects, Dhanpal Meena and Sita Ram, created fake profiles promising high returns and were caught following a detailed police investigation. Recovery of electronic devices was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:17 IST
Cyber Fraudsters Nabbed in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two cyber fraudsters were taken into custody in Rajasthan for allegedly deceiving a Delhi resident out of Rs 5.63 lakh through an online investment scam, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

Jitender, the complainant residing in Gokalpuri, was reportedly enticed into investing with promises of substantial, quick returns. Subsequent police investigations revealed Dhanpal Meena and Sita Ram as the culprits behind the elaborate fraud scheme, who were using fabricated online investment profiles to fool victims.

With raids conducted in the Bundi and Tonk areas, the suspects were apprehended, with several mobile phones and electronic devices recovered. The police have indicated an ongoing investigation to unveil further involvements and fraudulent operations within this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026