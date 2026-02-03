Left Menu

Historic Accord Brings Unity to Syria Amid Kurdish-State Integration

The Syrian government, backed by the U.S., has initiated a deal to bring Kurdish-run regions under Damascus's control. This agreement, aimed at preventing conflict between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, includes the integration of Kurdish fighters with government troops and deployment in key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:02 IST
Historic Accord Brings Unity to Syria Amid Kurdish-State Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to stabilize northeastern Syria, government security forces began deployment in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, aligning with a U.S.-supported arrangement aimed at integrating Kurdish regions under Damascus's governance.

Struck last Friday, this agreement averts potential escalation between President Ahmed al-Sharaa's regime and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). As part of the deal, government troops will be positioned in state buildings in Qamishli and its airport, marking a step towards unifying war-torn Syria.

Despite local resistance, with villagers attempting to block security convoys, vehicles entered Hasakah, reinforcing the agreement seen as a milestone for reconciliation after 14 years of conflict. The deal represents a shift in U.S. alliances, spotlighting the changing dynamics in Syria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026