Historic Accord Brings Unity to Syria Amid Kurdish-State Integration

In a significant move to stabilize northeastern Syria, government security forces began deployment in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, aligning with a U.S.-supported arrangement aimed at integrating Kurdish regions under Damascus's governance.

Struck last Friday, this agreement averts potential escalation between President Ahmed al-Sharaa's regime and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). As part of the deal, government troops will be positioned in state buildings in Qamishli and its airport, marking a step towards unifying war-torn Syria.

Despite local resistance, with villagers attempting to block security convoys, vehicles entered Hasakah, reinforcing the agreement seen as a milestone for reconciliation after 14 years of conflict. The deal represents a shift in U.S. alliances, spotlighting the changing dynamics in Syria's political landscape.

