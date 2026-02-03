Left Menu

French Authorities Probe Allegations Against Elon Musk's Platform X

French prosecutors are investigating Elon Musk's social media platform X for alleged crimes, including spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes. The probe, initiated in January 2023, also involves alleged Holocaust denial by X's AI chatbot, Grok. Europol is aiding the investigation.

French Authorities Probe Allegations Against Elon Musk's Platform X
In a significant development, French prosecutors have launched a probe into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, following accusations of various offenses, including the distribution of child sexual abuse content and creation of deepfakes.

The investigation, initiated by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor's office in January 2023, is examining potential complicity in distributing pornographic images of minors and allegations concerning Holocaust denial propagated by X's AI chatbot, Grok.

Notably, Europol has joined the operation to support French authorities. Key figures, such as Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, have been approached for interviews scheduled for April, as part of the inquiry aiming to ensure X's compliance with French law.

