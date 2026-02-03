Cybercrime Unit Probes Alleged Bias in X's Algorithms

The Paris prosecutor's office has initiated a search of the French offices of Elon Musk's social media company, X, as part of a cybercrime investigation that began in January 2025. The probe centers around claims that X's algorithms are biased, potentially distorting automated data processing.

The prosecutor's cybercrime unit, supported by Europol and the French police's cybercrime division, is spearheading the searches. However, there was no immediate response from X regarding the ongoing investigation.

The investigation was launched following a lawmaker's concerns that X's algorithms may be improperly influencing automated systems. Following this development, the Paris prosecutor's office announced it will leave X, opting to update the public via LinkedIn and Instagram instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)