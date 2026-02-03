Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute: Son Fatally Stabs Income Tax Officer in Latur

A 50-year-old income tax officer, Krishnakumar Sanmukhrao, was fatally stabbed by his son, Shantanu, at their Latur home in Maharashtra, following a dispute. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning. Krishnakumar died on the spot, and Shantanu was taken into police custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:26 IST
  • India

An income tax officer was tragically killed by his own son in a violent altercation at their residence on the outskirts of Latur, Maharashtra.

The incident, which took place around 8 am on Tuesday, left Krishnakumar Sanmukhrao dead at the scene, having succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

The accused, 29-year-old Shantanu, was apprehended by police. Initial investigations suggest a domestic dispute led to the fatal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

