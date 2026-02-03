Tragic Family Dispute: Son Fatally Stabs Income Tax Officer in Latur

An income tax officer was tragically killed by his own son in a violent altercation at their residence on the outskirts of Latur, Maharashtra.

The incident, which took place around 8 am on Tuesday, left Krishnakumar Sanmukhrao dead at the scene, having succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

The accused, 29-year-old Shantanu, was apprehended by police. Initial investigations suggest a domestic dispute led to the fatal attack.

