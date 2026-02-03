Left Menu

The Mysterious Revelation: CIC Questions MCD's 'Eureka' Moment

An RTI request regarding a hospital layout approval file, initially deemed 'not traceable' by the MCD, surprisingly surfaced during a CIC hearing. The CIC questioned this sudden availability, criticizing the MCD's handling of the request and emphasizing the importance of administrative transparency and accountability within the RTI framework.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:30 IST
In a surprising turn of events, a file declared 'not traceable' by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in response to an RTI request was later found during a Central Information Commission (CIC) hearing. This unexpected development led to the CIC questioning the circumstances that triggered the civic body's 'Eureka' moment.

The file in question pertains to records linked to a hospital layout approval in Delhi's Model Town area. Initially, the MCD's Town Planning Department informed the applicant that the document was unavailable. However, during a hearing, parts of the file were mysteriously produced, prompting Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari to scrutinize this inconsistency.

The CIC expressed concern over the MCD's handling of the request, noting deficiencies in communication and transparency. Additionally, it highlighted the need for accountability under the RTI Act and directed the MCD to provide a comprehensive response to the applicant while issuing a show-cause notice to the Public Information Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

