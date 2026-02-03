Left Menu

'Saksham Policing': A New Era in Police Training

Uttar Pradesh Police has initiated 'Saksham Policing', a pilot training program aimed at enhancing the behavioural and communication skills of its personnel. Conducted with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, it focuses on emotional resilience and modern-day policing challenges, enhancing public trust and institutional credibility.

Updated: 03-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:36 IST
'Saksham Policing': A New Era in Police Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A novel training initiative known as 'Saksham Policing' commenced on Tuesday for 40 members of the Uttar Pradesh Police. This specialized three-day program, a collaboration between the Police Training Directorate and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, aims to refine officers' behavioural and communication competencies in high-pressure environments.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna underlined the necessity of continuous training, linking it to both individual growth and institutional reliability. Highlighting the critical role of attitude and behavior, he noted that effective communication shapes the public perception of police forces. The 40 officers selected for this pilot represent a larger contingent of nearly four lakh personnel and are expected to engage with a positive mindset.

The course includes elements such as stress management, cultural sensitivity, and decision-making under pressure. TISS Vice-Chancellor Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari emphasized emotional resilience and social sensitivity as core components. This initiative is poised to enhance the operational efficiency of officers while fostering public confidence in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

