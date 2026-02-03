Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm at Istanbul Talks

Iran remains neutral regarding the Istanbul talks with the U.S., according to an Iranian diplomatic source. The country refuses to negotiate on its ballistic missile program, which it considers key to its defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:04 IST
Iran remains "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the talks held in Istanbul with the United States, as reported by an Iranian diplomatic source to Reuters on Tuesday. This statement underscores Tehran's firm stance that its defensive capabilities are not open for negotiation.

The Iranian government has consistently presented its ballistic missile program as a non-negotiable, essential part of the nation's defense strategy. The importance placed on this program highlights Iran's commitment to preserving what it views as a crucial element of its national security apparatus.

The discussions, which took place amidst a backdrop of tense U.S.-Iran relations, are indicative of the complex diplomatic landscape in which both nations find themselves. The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for regional and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

