Iran Stands Firm at Istanbul Talks

Iran remains "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the talks held in Istanbul with the United States, as reported by an Iranian diplomatic source to Reuters on Tuesday. This statement underscores Tehran's firm stance that its defensive capabilities are not open for negotiation.

The Iranian government has consistently presented its ballistic missile program as a non-negotiable, essential part of the nation's defense strategy. The importance placed on this program highlights Iran's commitment to preserving what it views as a crucial element of its national security apparatus.

The discussions, which took place amidst a backdrop of tense U.S.-Iran relations, are indicative of the complex diplomatic landscape in which both nations find themselves. The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for regional and international diplomacy.

