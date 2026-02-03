Left Menu

Tensions Mount Over Russian Oil Purchases Amid Trade Negotiations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has not received any notice from India regarding halting its Russian oil purchases. This follows claims by former US President Donald Trump that India agreed to stop buying Russian oil. Russian media reports suggest continued development of India-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:28 IST
Tensions Mount Over Russian Oil Purchases Amid Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has clarified that Russia has not been informed of any decision by India to stop purchasing Russian oil. His statement comes after former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to cease buying Russian oil, opting instead for increased imports from the United States and Venezuela.

According to Russian media, Peskov emphasized Russia's intention to continue developing its ties with India comprehensively. This includes a discussion on energy relations amidst Trump's declarations about a new trade deal involving reduced tariffs between India and the United States.

Indian oil imports show a significant reliance on countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with Russian oil comprising a minor percentage. Despite geopolitical tensions, India's import strategy reflects its diverse sourcing of crude oil to meet domestic fuel demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026