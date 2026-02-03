Tensions Mount Over Russian Oil Purchases Amid Trade Negotiations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has clarified that Russia has not been informed of any decision by India to stop purchasing Russian oil. His statement comes after former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to cease buying Russian oil, opting instead for increased imports from the United States and Venezuela.

According to Russian media, Peskov emphasized Russia's intention to continue developing its ties with India comprehensively. This includes a discussion on energy relations amidst Trump's declarations about a new trade deal involving reduced tariffs between India and the United States.

Indian oil imports show a significant reliance on countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with Russian oil comprising a minor percentage. Despite geopolitical tensions, India's import strategy reflects its diverse sourcing of crude oil to meet domestic fuel demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)