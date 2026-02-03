Diplomatic Thaw: Pakistan Joins Iran-US Peace Talks

Pakistan confirmed its involvement in the upcoming Iran-US negotiations aimed at easing hostilities. These talks, speculated to occur in Turkiye, are set to include officials from key regional nations, broadening the effort for peace.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi verified that Pakistan received an invitation for these pivotal discussions. Alongside Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE plan to participate in this diplomatic initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is anticipated to represent Pakistan. The nuclear weapons issue is at the forefront, with Iran's demand for sanctions removal being a critical aspect of the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)