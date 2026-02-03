Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: Pakistan Joins Iran-US Peace Talks

Pakistan has been invited to participate in Iran-US talks aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations. The talks, possibly held in Turkiye, will involve regional countries to provide a comprehensive perspective on achieving peace. Nuclear weapons remain the main issue, with Iran seeking sanction relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:05 IST
Diplomatic Thaw: Pakistan Joins Iran-US Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan confirmed its involvement in the upcoming Iran-US negotiations aimed at easing hostilities. These talks, speculated to occur in Turkiye, are set to include officials from key regional nations, broadening the effort for peace.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi verified that Pakistan received an invitation for these pivotal discussions. Alongside Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE plan to participate in this diplomatic initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is anticipated to represent Pakistan. The nuclear weapons issue is at the forefront, with Iran's demand for sanctions removal being a critical aspect of the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026