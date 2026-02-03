EU Sanctions Envoy to Visit Kyrgyzstan Amid Trade Tensions

The European Union's sanctions envoy is set to visit Kyrgyzstan on February 26 following concerns over Kyrgyzstan's involvement in helping Russia evade EU sanctions. This visit comes after reports that the EU is looking to implement its 'last resort' anti-sanctions measure by banning exports of certain goods to the Central Asian nation.

In preparation for the visit, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev engaged in a video call with EU envoy David O'Sullivan, wherein both parties agreed on fostering 'constructive and substantive dialogue' on sanctions-related issues. Further discussions are anticipated during O'Sullivan's upcoming visit to Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan, with its strategic position, has become a vital clearinghouse for trade with Russia, influenced by its deep-seated economic ties and customs union with Moscow. The nation, while experiencing economic growth, has faced scrutiny with several of its financial entities marked by sanctions from the U.S. and the EU for potentially facilitating illicit transactions with Russia.

