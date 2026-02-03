Left Menu

Haryana Government's Strategic IAS Reshuffle: Key Appointments Unveiled

The Haryana government has announced a reshuffle of IAS officers, with multiple strategic appointments and transfers. Key positions affected include Commissioner of Hisar Division, Secretary positions in Urban Estates and Civil Aviation, and a new Managing Director for Haryana Minerals Limited in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:08 IST
The Haryana government announced a significant reshuffle of IAS officers on Tuesday, initiating immediate transfers and appointments.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, the Commissioner of Hisar Division, has been reassigned as Secretary of the Urban Estates Department, although he retains his current post. Meanwhile, Anshaj Singh takes on additional responsibilities as Advisor and Secretary to the Civil Aviation Department, complementing his role as Director General and Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Vikram, currently Managing Director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, will also serve as Managing Director of Haryana Minerals Limited in New Delhi. Virender Lather, serving in dual commissioner roles in Ambala, has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Grievances Department.

