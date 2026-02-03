Left Menu

India's Fight Against Terror Financing: A Digital Front in Central Asia

India conducted a specialized programme to aid Central Asian republics in combating terror financing via cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding, focusing on misuse detection, regulatory frameworks, and financial intelligence. The initiative underscores India's role in international anti-terror financing cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:23 IST
  • India

India is stepping up its fight against terror financing by addressing emerging digital threats. In April 2025, a pioneering capacity-building programme was organized for Central Asian republics, targeting the misuse of cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding in financing terrorism, as informed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The programme, a collaborative effort between the Department of Revenue, Ministry of External Affairs, and the National Security Council Secretariat, was aimed at enhancing detection and investigation capabilities related to virtual assets and crowdfunding for extremist activities. During the sessions, financial intelligence gathering and regulatory frameworks to prevent the misuse of nonprofit organizations were emphasized.

Continuing its commitment to international cooperation, India plans similar initiatives for BIMSTEC countries. It remains actively involved in the Asian Pacific Group and the Eurasian Group, reflecting its determination to tackle the evolving challenges posed by digital platforms in terror financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

