Left Menu

Pub Under Investigation for Serving Alcohol to Minor

A pub is under scrutiny after allegedly serving alcohol to a minor, leading to his tragic death from a seventh-floor fall. Investigations reveal that the 15-year-old consumed alcohol at the establishment. Legal proceedings against the pub's staff and owner are underway under the Juvenile Justice and Karnataka Excise Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST
Pub Under Investigation for Serving Alcohol to Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pub has come under investigation following allegations of serving alcohol to a 15-year-old, who subsequently died from a fall off a seventh-floor balcony, according to police reports. The incident occurred on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, prompting legal action.

The complaint was filed by the boy's father, who reported that his son fell from the seventh floor of their apartment building at around 9:40 PM on January 31. The tragedy has prompted a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

During inquiries, police discovered that the minor had consumed alcohol and smoked at the pub on the night in question. Consequently, charges have been filed against the establishment's staff and owners under the Juvenile Justice and Karnataka Excise Acts. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026