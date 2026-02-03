Pub Under Investigation for Serving Alcohol to Minor

A pub has come under investigation following allegations of serving alcohol to a 15-year-old, who subsequently died from a fall off a seventh-floor balcony, according to police reports. The incident occurred on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, prompting legal action.

The complaint was filed by the boy's father, who reported that his son fell from the seventh floor of their apartment building at around 9:40 PM on January 31. The tragedy has prompted a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

During inquiries, police discovered that the minor had consumed alcohol and smoked at the pub on the night in question. Consequently, charges have been filed against the establishment's staff and owners under the Juvenile Justice and Karnataka Excise Acts. The investigation continues.

