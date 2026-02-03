Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Controversial Remarks and Cough Syrup Deaths

The Rajasthan Assembly faced intense disruptions over comments on Rahul Gandhi and allegations concerning deaths linked to a state-supplied cough syrup. The session was adjourned twice amid heated exchanges between BJP and Congress members. Health Minister Khimsar addressed concerns regarding the cough syrup, stressing issues of overdosing and comorbidities.

Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:55 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly erupted in chaos following comments about Rahul Gandhi and questions regarding deaths allegedly linked to a cough syrup. The chair adjourned the meeting twice due to heated exchanges between BJP and Congress members.

BJP MLA Srichand Kriplani criticized Gandhi over an unpublished memoir. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully demanded the chair intervene, causing further disruptions. Chairperson Sandeep Sharma eventually resumed the assembly's session while advising against mentioning non-members.

Separately, the assembly also witnessed tension over cough syrup fatalities. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar attributed the deaths to overdosing without medical advice. Congress challenged the government's spending under a free medicine scheme, demanding accountability for the fatalities.

