The UK's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, has initiated a formal investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot. The inquiry is focused on the processing of personal data and the chatbot's capability to generate harmful sexualized images and video content.

Announced on Tuesday, the investigation targets two of Musk's ventures, XIUC and X.AI. The privacy concerns have prompted this probe, seeking to ensure that personal data is handled appropriately and safely while addressing content safety issues.

The initiative underscores growing international scrutiny over AI and data privacy, amid fears that advancements may invade personal privacy or lead to dangerous content dissemination.