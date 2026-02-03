Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Under Investigation for Privacy Concerns
The UK's privacy regulator has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot. The probe focuses on personal data processing and the potential production of harmful content. The investigation targets Musk's ventures XIUC and X.AI, seeking to address privacy and safety concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, has initiated a formal investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot. The inquiry is focused on the processing of personal data and the chatbot's capability to generate harmful sexualized images and video content.
Announced on Tuesday, the investigation targets two of Musk's ventures, XIUC and X.AI. The privacy concerns have prompted this probe, seeking to ensure that personal data is handled appropriately and safely while addressing content safety issues.
The initiative underscores growing international scrutiny over AI and data privacy, amid fears that advancements may invade personal privacy or lead to dangerous content dissemination.
