Left Menu

Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Under Investigation for Privacy Concerns

The UK's privacy regulator has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot. The probe focuses on personal data processing and the potential production of harmful content. The investigation targets Musk's ventures XIUC and X.AI, seeking to address privacy and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:42 IST
Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Under Investigation for Privacy Concerns
investigation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, has initiated a formal investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot. The inquiry is focused on the processing of personal data and the chatbot's capability to generate harmful sexualized images and video content.

Announced on Tuesday, the investigation targets two of Musk's ventures, XIUC and X.AI. The privacy concerns have prompted this probe, seeking to ensure that personal data is handled appropriately and safely while addressing content safety issues.

The initiative underscores growing international scrutiny over AI and data privacy, amid fears that advancements may invade personal privacy or lead to dangerous content dissemination.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026