Mortuary Scandal: Inquiry Launched Over Viral Video

A viral video showing a family forced to wrap a deceased body due to alleged misconduct at a mortuary in Gautam Buddh Nagar has triggered an inquiry. The video alleges that staff demanded money and failed to provide basic assistance. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Public uproar has erupted after a viral video emerged, depicting the family of a deceased individual compelled to wrap the body themselves at a mortuary in Sector 94, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Allegations in the video suggest that mortuary staff demanded money and did not provide essential services, prompting Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Kumar to initiate a probe.

A meticulous investigation into staff conduct and service lapses is underway, with potential sanctions against responsible parties pending the inquiry outcomes.

