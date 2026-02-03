Assam's Bold Stand: Reclaiming Forest Lands Along Mizoram Border

An eviction drive aimed at clearing encroachments from forest lands in Hailakandi district, along the Assam-Mizoram border, entered its second day on Tuesday, according to a forest officer. The peaceful anti-encroachment operation saw most illegal settlers leave in advance, said the officer.

Taking place in the Damcherra forest village under the Gharmora Inner Line Reserve Forest, the drive is in line with the Chief Minister's mission to reclaim Assam's forest lands. 'No cement is strong enough to hold our bulldozers as we aim to restore greenery,' stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Approximately 2,800 bighas, or 924 acres, of land are marked for clearing, affecting over 500 families. The operation proceeded smoothly with senior civil and police authorities present to ensure order. Bulldozers and excavators removed illegal constructions and large areca nut plantations, with completion expected by Wednesday.

