Delhi High Court Declines More Time for Rajpal Yadav's Surrender in Cheque Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down actor Rajpal Yadav's plea for an extension to a surrender deadline in ongoing cheque bounce cases. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected his application, emphasizing the actor's repeated failure to comply with court directives.

Despite Yadav's lawyer presenting a sum of Rs 50 lakh in an attempt to delay surrender by a week, the court was unmoved. Justice Sharma noted past instances where Yadav had similarly ignored court orders and undertakings, thus ruling out any further leniency.

The court previously directed Yadav to settle Rs 1.35 crore in multiple cases against him, reminding him of his duty to pay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. Background reveals a financial collapse following a failed movie venture financed through these transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)