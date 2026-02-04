SANParks Accelerates Flood Recovery Efforts in Kruger National Park

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that restoration and rehabilitation work is well underway in the Kruger National Park following extensive flood damage sustained last month.

The floods caused significant destruction to roads, bridges, tourism facilities and staff accommodation, prompting temporary closures across several parts of the park. SANParks says recovery efforts are progressing steadily, with priority given to restoring safe access for visitors and staff.

H7 Route Reopens With Restrictions

The critical H7 Route between Orpen Gate and Satara has now reopened to traffic, marking a key milestone in the park’s recovery.

However, SANParks cautioned that due to severe damage at the Nsemani Dam area, only one lane is currently operational.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when passing through this section. Heavy vehicles exceeding eight tonnes are not permitted,” SANParks said.

Temporary Bypass Under Construction

To maintain accessibility while long-term repairs are undertaken at Nsemani Dam, SANParks is constructing a temporary bypass using the S12 and S40 routes.

“This bypass will serve as an alternative route during dam repairs and reconstruction, ensuring continued accessibility within the park,” the agency said.

Tourist Facilities and Picnic Sites Reopen

As part of phased reopening efforts, several tourism and heritage sites have resumed operations. The following facilities reopened on Monday, 2 February 2026:

Tsendze Rustic Camp (near Mopani Rest Camp)

Masorini Ruins , a Late Iron Age heritage site (12 km from Phalaborwa Gate)

Mooiplaas Picnic Site (near Mopani Rest Camp)

Babalala Picnic Site (between Punda Maria and Shingwedzi Camps)

SANParks said the reopening of these sites signals progress in stabilising visitor services ahead of peak travel periods.

Safety Warnings Remain in Place

Visitors are reminded that gravel roads marked with “No Entry” signs remain strictly off-limits, as flood damage may still pose serious safety risks.

SANParks emphasised that compliance with road signage is essential to prevent accidents and further infrastructure strain.

Controlled Access for Safari Vehicles

Orpen Gate is now accessible to Open Safari Vehicles (OSVs), although a quota system has been introduced to manage traffic volumes and ensure visitor safety while repairs continue.

SANParks Appeals for Patience

SANParks acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the floods and thanked visitors for their cooperation.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and ensure that Kruger National Park remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all,” the agency said.

Further updates on road conditions and facility availability will be communicated as restoration work progresses.