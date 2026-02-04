Left Menu

SANRAL Closes Fast Lanes on R21 Northbound for Sinkhole Repairs

The agency stressed that the intervention forms part of its ongoing programme to maintain and safeguard national road infrastructure, particularly in high-traffic corridors such as the R21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST
SANRAL acknowledged the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause but emphasised that the works are critical to ensuring long-term road safety and reliability. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced the temporary closure of the two fast lanes on the R21 Northbound, Section 2 (km 0.3) at Olifantsfontein, as part of urgent sinkhole rehabilitation works.

The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until 30 April 2026, subject to progress on site.

Essential Rehabilitation Work Underway

SANRAL said the lane closures are necessary to allow for the safe rehabilitation of the sinkhole and subsequent road repairs, aimed at restoring the structural integrity of the roadway and preventing future failures.

Road Users Urged to Plan Ahead

Motorists using the affected stretch are advised to plan their journeys in advance, expect possible delays, and strictly adhere to traffic accommodation signage and instructions from flag personnel on site.

“We advise road users to plan their trips accordingly during this essential sinkhole rehabilitation, and to adhere to the traffic accommodation signage and advanced warnings provided by flag persons,” said SANRAL Gauteng Provincial Head, Progress Hlahla.

“This is not only for your own safety, but also for the safety of construction personnel working on site.”

SANRAL Apologises for Inconvenience

SANRAL acknowledged the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause but emphasised that the works are critical to ensuring long-term road safety and reliability.

“The roads agency remains committed to improving the safety and quality of our national roads,” Hlahla said.

Further updates will be issued should there be changes to traffic arrangements or the construction schedule.

