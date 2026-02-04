Railways Deploy AI and Smart Tech to Prevent Elephant Deaths on Tracks
The system consists of optical fibre, specialised hardware and pre-installed signatures of elephant locomotion, enabling real-time detection of elephant movement.
The Ministry of Railways, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has implemented a comprehensive set of technology-driven and ground-level measures to prevent elephant-train collisions across vulnerable railway corridors in the country.
The initiatives combine artificial intelligence, early-warning systems, habitat-sensitive infrastructure and inter-agency coordination, aimed at reducing human–wildlife conflict and improving railway safety in forested regions.
AI-Based Intrusion Detection System Deployed
One of the most significant innovations is the AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which detects the presence of elephants near railway tracks using Distributed Acoustic Sensors (DAS).
When elephants are detected near tracks, automated alerts are sent to loco pilots, station masters and railway control rooms, allowing trains to slow down or stop in time.
Currently, the IDS is operational across 141 route kilometres at critical locations identified by forest departments in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
Further works have been sanctioned across Indian Railways, covering:
NFR: 403.42 route km
East Coast Railway (ECOR): 368.70 route km
Southern Railway (SR): 55.85 route km
Northern Railway (NR): 52 route km
South Eastern Railway (SER): 55 route km
North Eastern Railway (NER): 99.18 route km
Western Railway (WR): 115 route km
East Central Railway (ECR): 20.3 route km
Speed Restrictions and Joint Investigations
In the event of an elephant-train collision, Zonal Railways conduct investigations in close coordination with State Forest Departments.
Immediate corrective steps include:
Imposition of speed restrictions in vulnerable sections
Alerting loco pilots and station masters
Regular coordination meetings with forest officials to sensitise train crews
Over the past five years, an average of around 16 such incidents per year have been reported.
Infrastructure Solutions for Safe Wildlife Movement
To allow safe animal crossings and reduce track intrusion, Railways has undertaken:
Construction of underpasses and ramps at identified elephant corridors
Installation of fencing along vulnerable track sections
Placement of warning signage boards to alert train drivers in advance
Habitat Management and Lighting Measures
Additional preventive steps include:
Clearing vegetation and edible plants near tracks within railway land
Installation of solar-powered LED lighting in forest areas to improve visibility
On-Ground Monitoring and Repellent Technologies
The Railways is also supporting forest-led monitoring efforts through:
Deployment of elephant trackers engaged by Forest Departments to provide real-time alerts
Installation of Honey Bee buzzer devices at level crossings, where the sound acts as a deterrent to elephants
Trial use of thermal vision cameras to detect wild animals during night-time or poor visibility, alerting loco pilots in advance
Parliamentary Disclosure
The information was shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
The Ministry said the integrated approach reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to protecting wildlife, enhancing rail safety and promoting coexistence between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.