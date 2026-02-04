Railways Deploy AI and Smart Tech to Prevent Elephant Deaths on Tracks

The Ministry of Railways, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has implemented a comprehensive set of technology-driven and ground-level measures to prevent elephant-train collisions across vulnerable railway corridors in the country.

The initiatives combine artificial intelligence, early-warning systems, habitat-sensitive infrastructure and inter-agency coordination, aimed at reducing human–wildlife conflict and improving railway safety in forested regions.

AI-Based Intrusion Detection System Deployed

One of the most significant innovations is the AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which detects the presence of elephants near railway tracks using Distributed Acoustic Sensors (DAS).

The system consists of optical fibre, specialised hardware and pre-installed signatures of elephant locomotion, enabling real-time detection of elephant movement.

When elephants are detected near tracks, automated alerts are sent to loco pilots, station masters and railway control rooms, allowing trains to slow down or stop in time.

Currently, the IDS is operational across 141 route kilometres at critical locations identified by forest departments in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Further works have been sanctioned across Indian Railways, covering:

NFR: 403.42 route km

East Coast Railway (ECOR): 368.70 route km

Southern Railway (SR): 55.85 route km

Northern Railway (NR): 52 route km

South Eastern Railway (SER): 55 route km

North Eastern Railway (NER): 99.18 route km

Western Railway (WR): 115 route km

East Central Railway (ECR): 20.3 route km

Speed Restrictions and Joint Investigations

In the event of an elephant-train collision, Zonal Railways conduct investigations in close coordination with State Forest Departments.

Immediate corrective steps include:

Imposition of speed restrictions in vulnerable sections

Alerting loco pilots and station masters

Regular coordination meetings with forest officials to sensitise train crews

Over the past five years, an average of around 16 such incidents per year have been reported.

Infrastructure Solutions for Safe Wildlife Movement

To allow safe animal crossings and reduce track intrusion, Railways has undertaken:

Construction of underpasses and ramps at identified elephant corridors

Installation of fencing along vulnerable track sections

Placement of warning signage boards to alert train drivers in advance

Habitat Management and Lighting Measures

Additional preventive steps include:

Clearing vegetation and edible plants near tracks within railway land

Installation of solar-powered LED lighting in forest areas to improve visibility

On-Ground Monitoring and Repellent Technologies

The Railways is also supporting forest-led monitoring efforts through:

Deployment of elephant trackers engaged by Forest Departments to provide real-time alerts

Installation of Honey Bee buzzer devices at level crossings, where the sound acts as a deterrent to elephants

Trial use of thermal vision cameras to detect wild animals during night-time or poor visibility, alerting loco pilots in advance

Parliamentary Disclosure

The information was shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry said the integrated approach reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to protecting wildlife, enhancing rail safety and promoting coexistence between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.