Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Farmer Welfare and Wildlife Conservation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Union Ministers in New Delhi to discuss critical issues related to foodgrain procurement, storage capacity, and wildlife conservation. Emphasizing the state's commitment to farmer welfare, Yadav highlighted plans for sustainable agriculture and wildlife tourism as key priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (L) and CM Mohan Yadav (R) (Photo/ X @JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in comprehensive talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, focusing on vital issues pertaining to the state's foodgrain procurement and storage capabilities. Acknowledging the state's robust wheat production, Yadav expressed his administration's dedication to enhancing agricultural welfare as the state designates 2026 for farmer welfare.

In response, Union Minister Joshi reaffirmed the Central Government's commitment to supporting Madhya Pradesh's agricultural advancements. Joshi assured Yadav of cooperation to boost rice procurement, ensure timely lifting of stocks, and expand foodgrain storage, reiterating the state's commendable efforts in wheat yield management.

Apart from agricultural discussions, Chief Minister Yadav also conferred with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding wildlife tourism and conservation. The talks included plans for relocating wild buffaloes from Assam and integrating more cheetahs from Botswana into the state, reflecting a diverse agenda for environmental expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

