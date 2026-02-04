Centre Boosts Tourism Infrastructure in Assam Through Key Schemes

The Union Ministry of Tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure in Assam, supporting the State Government through a range of centrally funded tourism development schemes aimed at boosting visitor numbers, conserving cultural heritage and generating local employment.

While the development and promotion of tourist destinations and tourism products is primarily the responsibility of State Governments and Union Territory (UT) Administrations, the Ministry of Tourism plays a key supporting role by providing financial assistance and policy backing through its flagship schemes.

Multiple Schemes Driving Tourism Growth

The Ministry is supporting Assam through several ongoing Central Sector Schemes, including:

Swadesh Darshan (SD)

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0)

Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) , a sub-scheme under SD 2.0

Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)

Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)

Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development (ACA)

These schemes are designed to supplement state-led efforts by funding tourism-related infrastructure in consultation with State Governments, Union Territories and Central Agencies.

Projects Sanctioned for Assam

Under the above schemes, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned multiple tourism infrastructure projects in Assam, details of which have been placed on record in an annexure.

The initiatives aim to develop tourism infrastructure in a holistic and sustainable manner, with a focus on:

Enhancing visitor experience

Conserving local culture and heritage

Creating employment opportunities

Strengthening local and regional economies

Proposal-Driven and Guideline-Based Funding

The Ministry clarified that proposals for financial assistance are formulated and submitted by the respective State Governments, UTs or Central Agencies.

Each proposal is examined in line with prescribed scheme guidelines, and funding is approved subject to:

Fulfilment of stipulated conditions

Technical and financial viability

Availability of funds

This process ensures that investments are targeted, accountable and aligned with national tourism priorities.

Parliamentary Disclosure

The information was shared by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 2 February 2026.

The Ministry said the continued rollout of these schemes reflects the Centre’s broader strategy to position tourism as a key driver of economic growth, cultural preservation and job creation, particularly in states with rich natural and cultural assets such as Assam.