Nuclear Negotiations: U.S.-Iran Talks on Edge Amid Rising Tensions

Diplomatic strains heighten as the U.S. and Iran prepare for pivotal talks in Oman, centered exclusively on Iran's nuclear program. The discussions come after Tehran requested a venue change to prevent broadening the agenda to controversial missile issues.

Amid a backdrop of military escalations, including the downing of an Iranian drone by U.S. forces, both nations appear poised at a critical juncture. President Trump has warned of dire consequences if a deal fails to materialize, adding pressure to the negotiations.

With regional powers observing closely, the stakes are elevated by potential confrontations and Iran's steadfast defense of its missile capabilities. As tensions simmer, the primary objective remains de-escalation and the avoidance of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)