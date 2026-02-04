Fraudulent Healthcare Startup CEO Faces Serious Charges in Singapore
Rajput Kuldeep Singh Vithal Singh, ex-CEO of Biofourmis Holdings, faces charges in Singapore for falsifying invoices and fraud. Accused of defrauding the Ministry of Health, Singh could face significant imprisonment if convicted. His pre-trial conference is set for April 1, 2023.
- Country:
- Singapore
An Indian national residing in Singapore, Rajput Kuldeep Singh Vithal Singh, is facing serious legal consequences after being charged with multiple offences. The charges against him include abetting falsification of accounts, fraud by false representation, and forgery for cheating, according to The Straits Times.
Singh, formerly the chief executive of healthcare start-up Biofourmis Holdings, allegedly instigated staff to falsify company invoices indicating that Biofourmis had provided services worth over USD 16 million to Singapore's Ministry of Health. These alleged offences occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.
Currently out on SGD 600,000 bail, Singh's case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on April 1, 2023. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, hefty fines, or both for each count of fraud-related charges, and up to 10 years in prison for falsifying accounts or forgery-related charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- healthcare
- CEO
- fraud
- forgery
- court
- law
- trial
- Biofourmis
- offences
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Hyatt Regency's Valuation Controversy
Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers
Lawmakers Challenge Fuel Economy Rollback Plan
IICA Trains IES, ITS Officers on Corporate and Competition Laws
Supreme Court Overturns Madras HC Order on Vice-Chancellors' Appointments