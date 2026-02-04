Transformative Bills Introduced in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah proposed two pivotal bills in the Legislative Assembly. These bills, the Jan Vishwas and an anti-discrimination bill, focus on cultivating trust-based governance and eradicating discrimination, particularly against individuals affected by leprosy.

The first bill aims to amend several existing laws to decriminalize and rationalize offenses, thereby fostering trust and making it easier to live and conduct business within the Union Territory.

The second bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026, intends to revise current enactments, eradicate segregation and unequal treatment, and ensure compliance with the Union Territory's commitments through affirmative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)