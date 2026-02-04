Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir's Heritage: A Cultural Renaissance

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, underscores government efforts to revitalize heritage sites in Parihaspora and Pattan. With the ASI's involvement, these sites are undergoing major conservation and development work, promoting heritage tourism. The state's tourism and culture departments are enhancing visitor amenities and preserving state-protected monuments.

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized the government's commitment to reviving heritage sites in Parihaspora and Pattan on Wednesday. The state is focusing on restoration and conservation efforts to boost heritage tourism, he stated.

Abdullah, also responsible for the Culture and Tourism portfolios, mentioned that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is leading conservation and development initiatives at these historical locations. Restoration projects at sites like Parihaspora, Pattan, and Tappar are part of a broader plan to enhance tourism related to heritage.

Visitor amenities are being improved by the J-K tourism department, with facilities such as a tourist cafeteria at Parihaspora seeing upgrades. Conservation activities include protection measures and excavation works at state-protected monuments, aiding in preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich history.

