DCPC Reaffirms Support for Youth Skilling at AIPMA Job Fair 2026

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting organisations that facilitate job creation and skill development for youth, Secretary Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma said on Tuesday.

The Secretary was speaking during her visit to the AIPMA Job Fair Season 2026, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, where she assured representatives of the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) of the department’s continued support for such constructive initiatives.

“The DCPC is fully committed to promoting skill upgradation and employment generation for young people, particularly in sectors with strong industrial growth potential,” Verma said.

Continued Support for Rozgar Melas and Skilling Programmes

Ms Verma said the department has been consistently supporting initiatives such as Rozgar Melas and structured skill development programmes, recognising their role in bridging the gap between education and industry requirements.

She highlighted that the plastics and petrochemicals sector offers significant employment opportunities, provided the workforce is equipped with relevant, future-ready skills.

CIPET Driving Industry-Relevant Skill Development

The Secretary said that on behalf of the department, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is placing special emphasis on skill development, continuously upgrading curricula and teaching methodologies to align with evolving industry needs.

She noted that international companies are increasingly recruiting Indian students, making it essential to continuously upgrade skills and qualifications to remain competitive in a rapidly changing global industrial landscape.

AIPMA Job Fair Highlights Industry–Academia Collaboration

The AIPMA Job Fair Season 2026 was organised by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in collaboration with AIPMA, with support from CIPET.

The event showcased the employment potential of the plastics industry, emphasised the importance of skilling and upskilling, and highlighted AIPMA’s role in strengthening industry–academia linkages.

More than 30 international and national companies participated in the fair, making it one of the largest job fairs in the plastics sector.

High-Level Participation Signals Policy Focus

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including:

Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma , Secretary, DCPC (Chief Guest)

Shri Deepak Mishra , Joint Secretary (Petrochemicals), DCPC

Prof. (Dr.) Shishir Sinha , Director General, CIPET

Ms Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME

Industry representatives and academic partners were also present.

The department said the job fair reflects the government’s broader objective of aligning industrial growth with skill development and employment generation, particularly in manufacturing-led sectors under Make in India.