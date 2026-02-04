Left Menu

Courage on Four Paws: The Story of Combat Dogs in ITBP

Remo, a combat dog with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, showcases the remarkable stories of military working dogs trained to detect explosives. From playful pup to skilled detective, his journey highlights their crucial role in security operations, the rigorous training they undergo, and the bond they form with handlers.

At just three months old, Remo began his remarkable journey from a playful, mischievous pup to a fearless combat dog with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), expertly detecting explosives as if it were a game. His story represents that of many 'combat dogs' trained to brave life-threatening situations.

Deployed initially in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas, Remo played a critical role in keeping Indian soldiers safe by sniffing out hidden explosives. Over nine months of intensive training, his handler forged a bond with him through love and rewards, honing Remo into a reliable partner in dangerous conditions.

In the ITBP, the Belgian Malinois breed is favored for their agility and endurance, although indigenous breeds are also being introduced. These dogs contribute significantly to anti-Naxal and security operations across India, showcasing the loyalty and effectiveness of military working dogs in challenging environments.

