Sikkim to Regularize Ad-Hoc Employees, Launch Women-Only Bus Service

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Wednesday that his administration would regularize the employment of 27,860 ad-hoc employees. This move aims to provide job security through a structured regularization process, safeguarding the future of these workers serving in various government departments.

The state government is also set to introduce the 'Pink City Runner', a women-only bus service in Gangtok starting from April. This service is designed to enhance the convenience and safety of women during their daily commutes, reflecting the government's commitment to women's safety and empowerment.

Additionally, the CM unveiled a housing initiative aiming to construct 11,000 houses by 2027 for eligible families without discrimination. This comprehensive plan reflects the government's people-centric approach and efforts to further Sikkim's development.