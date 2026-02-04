Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Village: Dalit Woman Found Dead

A 55-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a village with her body brutally smashed and abandoned in a field, police reported. The police are investigating the possibility of sexual assault, while the accused remain unidentified. A post-mortem has been ordered to guide further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:50 IST
Tragic Incident in Village: Dalit Woman Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a field adjacent to her home, sparking an intense police investigation.

Authorities discovered the victim with her head smashed by a stone and her body unclothed. The police have cordoned off the area and are questioning local residents to identify the assailant.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Verma noted that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out at this stage, and a post-mortem has been ordered to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

 India
2
Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

 India
3
Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

 Global
4
BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026