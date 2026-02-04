Tragic Incident in Village: Dalit Woman Found Dead
A 55-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a village with her body brutally smashed and abandoned in a field, police reported. The police are investigating the possibility of sexual assault, while the accused remain unidentified. A post-mortem has been ordered to guide further actions.
A 55-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a field adjacent to her home, sparking an intense police investigation.
Authorities discovered the victim with her head smashed by a stone and her body unclothed. The police have cordoned off the area and are questioning local residents to identify the assailant.
Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Verma noted that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out at this stage, and a post-mortem has been ordered to aid the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
