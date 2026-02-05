Diplomat Murders Lead to Terrorism Charges in D.C.

A Washington, D.C. alleged shooter, identified as Elias Rodriguez, is facing new terrorism charges after the death of two Israeli diplomats last year. Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on four additional counts related to terrorism, expanding his charges to nine, including hate crimes.

The charges, some carrying severe penalties such as life imprisonment, stem from an attack on individuals leaving a young professionals and diplomats event organized by the American Jewish Committee, noted for its anti-antisemitism and pro-Israel advocacy.

The incident, part of a larger backdrop of global tensions due to the Gaza conflict, also involved Rodriguez allegedly shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack. FBI officials claim he wrote a manifesto to justify the shootings.

(With inputs from agencies.)