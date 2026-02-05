Left Menu

Diplomat Murders Lead to Terrorism Charges in D.C.

Elias Rodriguez faces new terrorism charges, including hate crimes, for allegedly killing two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C. The indictment highlights the act as terrorism, mandating a life sentence if convicted. The attack came amidst heightened tensions from frequent conflicts between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Washington, D.C. alleged shooter, identified as Elias Rodriguez, is facing new terrorism charges after the death of two Israeli diplomats last year. Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on four additional counts related to terrorism, expanding his charges to nine, including hate crimes.

The charges, some carrying severe penalties such as life imprisonment, stem from an attack on individuals leaving a young professionals and diplomats event organized by the American Jewish Committee, noted for its anti-antisemitism and pro-Israel advocacy.

The incident, part of a larger backdrop of global tensions due to the Gaza conflict, also involved Rodriguez allegedly shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack. FBI officials claim he wrote a manifesto to justify the shootings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

