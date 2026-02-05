Left Menu

Operation Meltdown: Cracking Down on Illegal Online Pharmacies

US authorities shut down over 200 illicit website domains linked to an Indian crime syndicate's online pharmacies. The crackdown, part of Operation Meltdown, involved DEA operations across the US, resulting in arrests and investigations into counterfeit drug distribution undermining public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:04 IST
Operation Meltdown: Cracking Down on Illegal Online Pharmacies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant enforcement action, US federal authorities have seized over 200 website domains associated with an Indian-based criminal organization. These sites were allegedly operating as illegal online pharmacies responsible for severe overdoses, resulting in six fatalities.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, working alongside the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, spearheaded this operation—dubbed Operation Meltdown—since its inception in 2022. The DEA's collaboration with Indian law enforcement underscores a transnational effort to dismantle dangerous trafficking networks.

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole emphasized the agency's resolve to combat illegal pharmaceutical operations that exploit US regulations. This operation unfolded with multiple arrests, Immediate Suspension Orders, and the identification of thousands of customers misled into buying counterfeit medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

