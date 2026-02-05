Left Menu

Justice Served: Harsh Verdict for Belagavi Assault

In a landmark judgment, a Belagavi court sentenced twelve individuals, including six women, to five years in prison for assaulting a tribal woman. The incident occurred after her son eloped with a girl from the same village. The court delivered the verdict amid widespread community interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:17 IST
A Belagavi court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing twelve individuals, including six women, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. This ruling comes after the shocking disrobing and assault of a 42-year-old tribal woman in Hosavantamuti village.

The disturbing incident unfolded in December 2023, when tensions flared following the woman's son eloping with a girl whose marriage had been arranged in the village. Both families belong to the same community, escalating community interest.

Authorities swiftly registered the case under various IPC sections, transferring it to the CID for a comprehensive investigation. The probe culminated in a charge sheet filed last April, resulting in the recent court verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

