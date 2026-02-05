Left Menu

Mysterious Magic: Woman's Ritual Triggers Tension in Jalna

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalna district are investigating a case involving an unidentified woman accused of performing black magic rituals targeting significant figures. The incident, captured on CCTV, has caused panic in a village, leading to a police investigation under the state's black magic prevention laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unidentified woman has been accused of performing black magic rituals targeting prominent personalities and police personnel in Maharashtra's Jalna district, according to officials on Thursday.

A hotel owner filed a complaint after discovering suspicious items like vermillion powder, turmeric, lemons, and handwritten chits with names of notable individuals near his establishment in Javkheda Thombre village.

CCTV footage showed the suspect placing these items outside the hotel on the night of January 30, causing panic in the village. Police have since registered a case under Maharashtra's black magic prevention laws and are working to identify the woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

