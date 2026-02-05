Mysterious Magic: Woman's Ritual Triggers Tension in Jalna

An unidentified woman has been accused of performing black magic rituals targeting prominent personalities and police personnel in Maharashtra's Jalna district, according to officials on Thursday.

A hotel owner filed a complaint after discovering suspicious items like vermillion powder, turmeric, lemons, and handwritten chits with names of notable individuals near his establishment in Javkheda Thombre village.

CCTV footage showed the suspect placing these items outside the hotel on the night of January 30, causing panic in the village. Police have since registered a case under Maharashtra's black magic prevention laws and are working to identify the woman.

