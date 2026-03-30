Happy Jhappi Revolutionizes Gifting with Relationship-Sustaining Rituals

Happy Jhappi, a pioneering direct-to-consumer brand from Noida, introduces a groundbreaking approach to gifting in India, focusing on relationship sustainability rather than one-time gestures. Founded by IIM Lucknow alumnus Nikhill Srivastavaa, the brand's innovative model distinguishes itself within the extensive Indian gifting industry.

The newly launched 'The Us, Everyday Collection' is priced at Rs. 7,999 and offers couples a curated 30-day experience. This debut product comprises various elements designed to foster a ritual of daily connection, creating a new standard in the realm of premium gifting.

Strategically avoiding marketplace dependencies, Happy Jhappi focuses on a direct-to-consumer model via its website. Founder-led organic content, video marketing, and partnerships with aligned channels mark its go-to-market strategy, all aimed at reshaping the landscape of gifting in India.