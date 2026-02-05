Balochistan Unrest: Military Operation Ends with 216 Militants Killed

Pakistan's military announced the successful conclusion of a security operation in Balochistan on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 216 militants. This operation targeted insurgent activities across the southwestern province.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) initiated coordinated strikes on schools, banks, markets, and security installations, bringing Balochistan to a standstill. These actions came in response to the military's 'Radd Al-Fitna 1' operation, launched to counter chaos across the province.

The persistent insurgency in mineral-rich Balochistan, home to key infrastructure projects, seeks greater autonomy. The military's recent campaign, supported by helicopters and drones, reclaimed seized locations and underscored ongoing tensions in the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)