Left Menu

Balochistan Unrest: Military Operation Ends with 216 Militants Killed

Pakistan's military concluded a week-long security operation in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of 216 militants. The BLA's attacks led to 58 casualties among security personnel and civilians. The operation aimed to counter separatist actions and involved extensive use of intelligence and military resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:17 IST
Balochistan Unrest: Military Operation Ends with 216 Militants Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's military announced the successful conclusion of a security operation in Balochistan on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 216 militants. This operation targeted insurgent activities across the southwestern province.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) initiated coordinated strikes on schools, banks, markets, and security installations, bringing Balochistan to a standstill. These actions came in response to the military's 'Radd Al-Fitna 1' operation, launched to counter chaos across the province.

The persistent insurgency in mineral-rich Balochistan, home to key infrastructure projects, seeks greater autonomy. The military's recent campaign, supported by helicopters and drones, reclaimed seized locations and underscored ongoing tensions in the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Anurag Thakur's Return to Cricket Administration

Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Anurag Thakur's Return to Cricket Admini...

 India
2
Tragedy in Indore: Allegations of Ragging Surface After Student's Death

Tragedy in Indore: Allegations of Ragging Surface After Student's Death

 India
3
Historic Prisoner Exchange Agreement Between U.S., Ukraine, and Russia

Historic Prisoner Exchange Agreement Between U.S., Ukraine, and Russia

 Global
4
Revamping the Judiciary: Government's Plans Underway

Revamping the Judiciary: Government's Plans Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026