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Tension Escalates: Security Operation in Ganderbal

Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting anti-terror measures. The operation, concentrated in the Arahama area, involved reported gunfire, prompting reinforcement deployment. Details remain forthcoming as the situation develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST
Tension Escalates: Security Operation in Ganderbal
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  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a significant anti-terror operation in the Ganderbal district, focusing on the Arahama area. This move involved implementing a cordon and search strategy on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The operation saw heightened tensions as shooting was reportedly heard in the vicinity of the cordoned zone, indicating possible hostile activity. In response, additional forces have been dispatched to the location to stabilize the situation and ensure operational efficiency.

The immediate details surrounding the incident are pending as authorities work to obtain more information. The ongoing efforts highlight the continued challenges faced in maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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