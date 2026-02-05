Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise as New START Treaty Expires

The expiration of the U.S.-Russia New START treaty is a setback to strategic nuclear arms control, raising global concerns. China urges the U.S. to engage in dialogue with Russia to maintain global stability. Russia is open to talks, while China emphasizes its self-defense nuclear policy and non-participation in disarmament discussions.

05-02-2026
The recent expiration of the New START treaty has sparked international concern, particularly from China, which describes the development as deeply regrettable. The treaty had long served as a keystone in the limitation of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals.

China has urged the United States to engage in constructive dialogue with Russia to ensure global strategic stability. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the need for continued negotiations and highlighted international apprehensions about the impact on nuclear arms control.

With Russia declaring readiness for talks but sternly warning against new threats, the international spotlight is back on nuclear diplomacy. Washington remains under pressure to delineate its stance, with decisions pending from President Donald Trump on the future direction of U.S. arms control policy.

