End of New START: A New Era of Nuclear Uncertainty

Russia and the United States are now unrestrained by any limitations on their strategic nuclear arsenals following the expiration of the New START treaty on Thursday. This treaty, pivotal since the Cold War, had capped missiles, launchers, and warheads for over half a century.

Security analysts express concern over a potential arms race, as the treaty's lapse coincides with China's rapid nuclear expansion. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to extend the treaty, but U.S. President Donald Trump did not respond formally, seeking instead a more comprehensive deal that includes China.

The treaty's expiry exposes increased strategic instability, as nations may bolster their arsenals unpredictably. UN Chief Antonio Guterres warns that nuclear risks are currently at their highest, urging immediate resumption of negotiations to establish a new, stabilizing treaty framework.

