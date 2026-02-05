Delhi Unveils Ambitious CCTV Project to Enhance Women's Safety

In a determined bid to bolster women's safety, the Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious plan for the phased installation of advanced CCTV cameras citywide. With an allocated budget of approximately Rs 646 crore, the initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing public security in one of India's most populous cities.

The project, initially announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her maiden budget presentation, includes state-of-the-art surveillance systems. A control command center, potentially located at the MSO building near ITO, will process camera feeds for comprehensive monitoring. This center will be equipped with servers for network management, recording, and streaming.

The rollout will feature nearly 50,000 internet protocol cameras, which will be strategically positioned at dark spots throughout the city. Additionally, advanced cameras with automatic number plate recognition and infrared capabilities will be deployed to improve night-time visibility. The extensive setup aims for complete citywide coverage, utilizing solar panels for power and backup battery systems, where needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)