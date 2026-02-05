NSFAS disburses R4.3bn as appeals and accommodation reviews intensify for 2026

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has disbursed more than R4.3 billion to higher education institutions as part of the 2026 academic year rollout, providing critical funding certainty for student allowances, tuition and accommodation arrangements.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, NSFAS Acting Chief Executive Officer Wassem Carrim confirmed that R3.6 billion has been paid to universities for student allowance payments, while R679 million has been disbursed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges for tuition fees.

Timely upfront payments to support academic continuity

Carrim said NSFAS made upfront payments on 2 February 2026 to ensure institutions and students are not disrupted at the start of the academic year.

“Allowance disbursements to TVET college students are scheduled for 13 February 2026, followed by a second disbursement on 27 February 2026, to accommodate extended registration periods at some colleges,” he said.

The payments form part of NSFAS’ effort to stabilise the higher education funding system and avoid delays that have historically affected students’ access to food, transport and learning materials.

Appeals process: nearly 92 000 cases lodged

Providing an update on the 2026 application cycle, Carrim said NSFAS has received 91 937 appeals from applicants and continuing students seeking a review of funding decisions.

As at this week:

10 445 appeals have been approved

27 893 appeals are currently being processed

3 209 appeals are awaiting supporting documents

5 407 appeals have been rejected

44 983 appeals have been closed, finalised, deleted or withdrawn

The appeals process allows applicants and beneficiaries to request a reassessment if they believe their financial circumstances were not fully considered or if new information has become available.

“NSFAS remains committed to processing all appeals fairly, transparently and efficiently,” Carrim said, urging students to ensure that contact details and documentation are kept up to date.

Students have 30 days to finalise an appeal once an outcome has been communicated, he reminded.

Strengthening student accommodation oversight

Carrim stressed that safe and suitable student accommodation remains a cornerstone of academic success and student well-being.

NSFAS is engaging closely with key stakeholders, including the Department of Higher Education and Training, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and the South African TVET Student Association (SATVETSA), to improve accommodation standards and resolve persistent challenges.

In response to requests from institutions, NSFAS has developed a comprehensive guidance circular to clarify accommodation criteria, payment processes and compliance requirements.

“For the upcoming academic year, institutions participating in the student accommodation project will continue to have accommodation payments managed directly by NSFAS,” Carrim said.

Institutions that historically manage accommodation independently will retain their existing arrangements during the current transitional phase.

Accommodation demand and approval pipeline

NSFAS has received 194 071 accommodation applications across universities and TVET colleges for the 2026 academic year.

Of these:

55 653 applications have been approved

90 794 applications are pending institutional review

53 864 applications are awaiting landlord approval

Carrim said NSFAS is working closely with institutions and accredited landlords to accelerate approvals and prioritise student safety and stability.

Zero tolerance for irregular practices

Addressing concerns raised at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and other institutions, Carrim clarified that CPUT manages student accommodation independently.

NSFAS has engaged the university to understand challenges affecting NSFAS-funded students and will provide support where necessary.

He also issued a strong warning to accommodation providers.

“NSFAS will take a zero-tolerance approach to providers who house students without confirming NSFAS funding, submit claims without approval, or relocate students without due process,” Carrim said.

Students experiencing accommodation-related challenges were encouraged to report them through official NSFAS channels.

Allowances and rates under review

Carrim confirmed that 2026 allowance and accommodation rates are currently under review, with adjustments informed by:

Consumer price inflation

Student academic progression

Enrolment figures for first-time entering students

Budget allocations through the national budget process

NSFAS will submit its recommended rates once funding allocations aligned to the National Budget have been finalised.

He said the scheme remains focused on balancing student needs with fiscal sustainability, while ensuring that eligible students receive timely and reliable financial support.