Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Explosion Claims Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow following a devastating coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. The tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 16 laborers, leaving one person injured.

In a heartfelt message, Modi conveyed condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident. He wished a swift recovery for the injured individual.

To assist the affected families, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. An additional Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident.

