Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Explosion Claims Lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, which killed at least 16 laborers and injured one. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow following a devastating coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. The tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 16 laborers, leaving one person injured.
In a heartfelt message, Modi conveyed condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident. He wished a swift recovery for the injured individual.
To assist the affected families, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. An additional Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech Sparks Controversy
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
Congress thinks Prime Minister's post only belongs to 'shahi parivar': PM Modi in RS.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts Congress; says it only imagines projects, has nothing to do with implementation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8: MEA.