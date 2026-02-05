Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Father's Arrest for Assaulting Disabled Daughter

A conservancy worker in Mumbai is accused of raping his speech and hearing impaired daughter, leading to her pregnancy. The crime was unveiled after DNA evidence confirmed the biological link. The victim's pain revealed the assault, resulting in an ongoing investigation involving two other suspects.

In a shocking case from south Mumbai, a conservancy worker has been arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old daughter, who is speech and hearing impaired, resulting in her pregnancy. The arrest followed forensic confirmation of the man's biological link to the foetus.

The disturbing incident came to light on September 22 last year when the victim's grandmother noticed her abdominal pain. Medical staff at Cama and Albless Hospital discovered the young woman was five months pregnant, prompting immediate police involvement.

Two individuals were initially apprehended during the investigation. However, DNA results on January 27 pinpointed the father as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest and judicial custody, while inquiries into other suspects continue.

