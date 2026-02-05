Left Menu

Deadly Love Triangle: Wife's Sinister Plot Unraveled

In a chilling case in Sri Ganganagar, a woman orchestrated her husband's murder with her boyfriend and accomplices. The murder, initially posing as a robbery, was planned due to her dissatisfaction with her arranged marriage. The police investigation revealed the premeditated plot after detailed inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:46 IST
Deadly Love Triangle: Wife's Sinister Plot Unraveled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting her husband's murder with her long-time boyfriend and two associates in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, police reported on Thursday. The young wife, Anjali, conspired with her lover, Sanjay, and his friends to murder Ashish Kumar, shortly after their marriage.

The incident transpired on January 30, during the couple's evening walk in the Rawla area, where Ashish was bludgeoned with sticks and later strangled. Initially suspected to be a robbery-murder, a detailed police investigation revealed it as a murder meticulously planned by the wife and her lover.

Discontent with her arranged marriage, Anjali had been in a relationship with Sanjay for over six years. Her family knew about the affair but were unaware of the murder plot. The police unraveled the conspiracy through call records and testimonies, leading to the arrest of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026