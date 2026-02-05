Deadly Love Triangle: Wife's Sinister Plot Unraveled

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting her husband's murder with her long-time boyfriend and two associates in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, police reported on Thursday. The young wife, Anjali, conspired with her lover, Sanjay, and his friends to murder Ashish Kumar, shortly after their marriage.

The incident transpired on January 30, during the couple's evening walk in the Rawla area, where Ashish was bludgeoned with sticks and later strangled. Initially suspected to be a robbery-murder, a detailed police investigation revealed it as a murder meticulously planned by the wife and her lover.

Discontent with her arranged marriage, Anjali had been in a relationship with Sanjay for over six years. Her family knew about the affair but were unaware of the murder plot. The police unraveled the conspiracy through call records and testimonies, leading to the arrest of all involved.

